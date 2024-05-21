Young Magpies are improving

GLOUCESTER Magpies coach Luke Blyton concedes the Newcastle and Hunter northern rugby league season will be a challenge for his young side.
However, he said the Magpies are heading in the right direction after they produced their best performance of the year in going down to Kearsley 22-12 at Kearsley.
"We were right in the match,'' Blyton, who is in his first year as coach, said.
"But it slipped away in the later stages. I was really proud of the boys though, they kept trying all the game.''
The scores were locked at 12-12 for much of the second half before the home side scored two converted tries to seal the competition points.
Blyton said the side is improving every week in what will be a rebuilding year for the Magpies.
"They're a very young side,'' he said.
"There's a few who have never played football before, others haven't played since the junior league, so it's going to take time. But we're getting there.''
Halfback Craig Murray had a strong game for the Magpies, scoring a try and kicking two goals to be named player of the match. Centre Harry Moore produced a solid performance while hooker Jarrod Sharpe was busy.
Blyton said the Magpies will be away again this weekend to Raymond Terrace.
"I don't know much about them, they've just been put into the comp,'' Blyton said of Raymond Terrace.
Blyton played most of his football with Raymond Terrace so admits it would be good to get one up on his old club. "It's up to the boys,'' he said.
