Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Young Magpies are improving

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 21 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GLOUCESTER Magpies coach Luke Blyton concedes the Newcastle and Hunter northern rugby league season will be a challenge for his young side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.