Have your say about land zoning impacts on the Mid-Coast

Property owners have an opportunity to talk to MidCoast Council staff about the impact of the new draft Local Environment Plan (LEP) at a series of drop-in sessions across the region.
All land in the MidCoast is zoned into different categories ranging from residential, rural, employment, conservation recreation and waterways.
These zones dictate what can and can't be done in your neighbourhood, from how the land can be used to the types of buildings and heights allowed.
MidCoast Council director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said the draft LEP is something everyone should take some time to check out.
"Originally there were three LEPs for each of the different council areas," he explained.
"But this is something our staff have been working hard on for years to bring them together to create one document for the entire region, it provides a more consistent approach.
"It's an important document that affects all landowners in some way."
Mr De Szell said in many cases the changes might be as minor as a name change for your particular zone.
Either way, he said it was important to review the draft and provide feedback.
Go to midcoast.gov.nsw.au/lep to find out more information, use the interactive mapping tool or find a drop-in session to talk to council planners about how it affects you.
Phone appointments are also available by calling 7955 7777 or by registering for a call back at the website.
