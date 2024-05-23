Competitor entries about to open for the 2024 Mountain Man Tri-Challenge

The annual Gloucester Mountain Man Tri-Challenge is approaching with entries about to open.
June 1 is the official opening date for entries and according to race director, Sam De Witte, it will be business as usual for the 31st running of the triathlon.
"There'll be the 26 kilometre bike ride, the 10 kilometre paddle and the 10 kilometre cross-country run," Sam said.
"It's a reasonably challenging course of most people."
Last year's race saw the event return after a three year break.
In 2020 and 2021 the race was on a COVID enforced hiatus, and then in 2022 it was once again cancelled due to the high water level of the Gloucester River making it unsafe for competitors.
The "Mountain Man" is the longest running event of its kind and generally attracts over 200 competitors.
It retains an appeal as a family-friendly event due to the course being "do-able" for most competitors of a reasonable fitness level, while still being tough enough to challenge the more fanatical triathletes.
"One of the things that makes this unique from other triathlon events is we have a downriver paddle," Sam said.
"There's not too many events that have the combination of mountain bike, a downriver paddle, and then a cross country run, so we're pretty unique in that."
One of the keys to the event's success and longevity is the contributions of local volunteers, with past competitors commenting on the assistance and encouragement received from marshalls placed throughout the course.
Another contributing factor is the natural beauty of the Gloucester area and how the landscape provides an ideal setting for the race.
"We're blessed as well in that we can leave Gloucester and do a big loop and not cover our tracks before finishing off back in town," Sam said.
"We started off with a good formula and it's held for 31 years so we're pretty proud of that fact."
