Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Carment Delprat brings natural world and surrealism to Gloucester Gallery

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated May 28 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle artist Carmen Delprat delivers a vibrant palette of form and imagery for her first exhibition at Gloucester Gallery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.