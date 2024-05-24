Happy 35th birthday to Gloucester VIEW Club, still going strong

The birthday luncheon on Tuesday, May 21 at Gloucester Country Club was well attended although unfortunately several members were unable to join in due to illness - COVID is still amongst us folks.
However, friends from Taree and Myall River VIEW Clubs travelled as did Councillors Dianne Fiddes and Desley Tomlinson and several guests.
President Robyn Henderson opened proceedings with a thumbnail history of the Club after which secretary Judy Earle and treasurer Christine Redman tabled their reports.
This was followed by delegate Marguerite MCNamara advising the details of the four Learning for Life students supported by Gloucester VIEW Club.
Three new members, (Paula Standen, Sandra Clarke, Lydia Sorensen) were presented with their membership badges and were asked to cut the birthday cake.
Other birthdays were celebrated, raffle and lucky door winners were announced and then it was time for lunch.
After lunch Robyn introduced the guest speaker - Lance Fletcher, president of Thalidomide Australia - who gave a very interesting and informative talk, answering several questions from the floor.
Member Judy McCarthy offered a vote of thanks to Lance and presented him with a small gift.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the winner of the major fundraising raffle (original painting donated by artist Bev Barbour) was drawn by Bev - congratulations to the daughter of committee member Pat Radford.
Thank you to the very hard working committee members for the organisation that went into making this a successful celebration recognising 35 years of volunteering and support of Australian disadvantaged students and a day carrying out the VIEW philosophy of fostering a friendships and interests.
