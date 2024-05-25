Garden Club holds AGM, elects new committee and thanks outgoing president

Gloucester Garden Club held its annual general meeting at the Uniting Church Hall last Wednesday, May 22.
Outgoing President Kerry Marston thanked her committee and the many portfolio holders who keep the club ticking over.
Appreciation badges were awarded to Dot Harris, Bev Jackson and Mandy Griffis for their work on the Trading Table and a special gift was given to Ros McIntyre stepping back after 20 years contributing in various capacities in the club.
The Consistency Award in the Fruit and Flower Competitions was shared between David Marston, Anne Williamson and Dot Harris while in the Flower Competition, Shirley Hazell won the Consistency Award.
The Best Flower Award went to Peter Hazell in first place and Pearl Beggs in second. Best in Fruit and Vegetable was Sharyn Blanch with Peter Hazell coming in second.
Kerry Marston presented her president's report which recorded the many activities and guest speakers the club had enjoyed over the last year. After three years at the helm, Kerry was warmly thanked for her great input by Robert Sparke.
A new committee was elected unopposed to lead the club into another exciting year.
President: Shirley Hazell
Vice-president: Judy Holstein
Secretary: Michelle Marland
Treasurer: Bob Marland
Committee: Debbie Cook, Janis Eastoe, Robyn Henderson, Madonna O'Brien and Robert Sparke
With formalities completed, our zone coordinator, Mal McKinlay gave a very informative talk on the best fertilisers to use for the best results.
Simplifying gardening was a recurrent theme. Start with the soil. Testing the pH gives a good basis of where to go to from there so plants can take up nutrients rather than have them locked in.
Plenty of manure, worm castings and compost added to the garden encourages earthworms and microbes.
If the soil is right, plants are strong and robust and can come back more quickly from hard conditions and insect attack.
Important to recognise the difference between probiotics for the soil like Go-go juice or Seasol and actual fertilisers such as dynamic lifter. Many thanks to Mal for such a great talk.
Our next meeting on June 26 will be at the Uniting Church Hall in Cowper Street, commencing at 10am. Guest speaker will be Brett Cooper from Limestone Permaculture, speaking on Garden Design and Resilience.
Megan Dewsnap's garden across the road at 12 Cowper Street will also be available for a tour after the meeting. We look forward to seeing you there. Visitors are warmly welcomed.
