Planning burns for sustainable future field days hosted by 2 Tops Landcare

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare is running a series of Burn Plans for You Field Days from early next month.
A community initiative for sustainable land management, the upcoming series offers property owners, managers and community members a unique opportunity to engage in fire preparedness in an ecologically sensitive way.
Attendees of the previous EcoBurnEdu. series will have the chance to build on their understanding with practical planning skills, while new attendees will be provided with pre-learning to ensure a great understanding of the interactions of nature and fire before planning any burns.
"On the day, we will walk through the process and considerations that go into planning a prescribed burn, followed by a walk through a local property and their recently developed professional burn plan," fire ecology education project officer, Olivia Eglin said.
This series, organised with the support of local land managers and experts, aims to educate and empower residents throughout the Mid-Coast to take active steps in responsible property fire management, Ms Eglin said.
