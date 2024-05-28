Council allocates more than $31,900 to community groups

Councillor Katheryn Stinson has urged community organisations to read both the guidelines and policy notes before submitting an application for the next round of MidCoast Council community donations funding.
Speaking at last week's May ordinary meeting, Cr Stinson said council had received many great ideas for the 2024 project, but the applications either didn't meet policy guideline or it was incomplete.
Even though some of them had great ideas, we weren't able to fund all those projects, she said.
During the meeting councillors agreed to allocate close to $32,000 to nine community organisations, from the 18 applicants.
Three of the nine were for seed funding.
Projects ranged from $719 which would enable Lions Club of Taree to purchase a generator for its food van, to $2000, allocated to Catholic Care Social Services, Hunter-Manning, Lions Club of Harrington and Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club.
Ten thousand dollars in seed funding was awarded each to Valley Industries for its natures care sensory nursery and Gloucester Creatives NSW Co-op to establish in an art precinct in an unused garden centre site.
A further $2000 would go toward Catholic Care Social Services for the Taree Community kitchen freezer.
The freezer would allow for additional food storage to support growing service and community demand for food relief.
It would be great to have a big pot of money, but we don't.- Katheryn Stinson
Cr Stinson said she was disappointed council was unable to fund every project.
"It would be great to have a big pot of money, but we don't," Cr Stinson said.
"This is an annual donation so it will be another 12 months before those projects are considered," she said.
Cr Stinson was supported in her plea by Peter Howard, who echoed her comments.
Dhera Smith described the committee's decision to allocate seed funding to Valley Industries 'exciting'.
People with a disability will be able to visit the garden and learn about space and create some culture, Cr Smith said.
For a full list of recipients for all funding programs please see the meeting agenda.
