Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Column

Council plans the path towards financial sustainability

By Midcoast Council Mayor Claire Pontin
Updated June 3 2024 - 11:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast councillors have been working with senior staff over recent months to develop a plan which sets a path towards financial sustainability, following an in-depth independent review undertaken by the AEC Group last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.