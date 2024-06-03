Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New doctors helping to relieve the pressure at Gloucester Medico

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may be a long way from Namibia to Gloucester, but for one doctor, a change of continent is starting to feel like home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.