New doctors helping to relieve the pressure at Gloucester Medico

It may be a long way from Namibia to Gloucester, but for one doctor, a change of continent is starting to feel like home.
Physician Sunday Stanislaus Ozimede has relocated from his African homeland to take up a position with Gloucester Medico.
Despite being half a world away from Namibia, Dr Ozimede - affectionately known to staff as "Dr Stan" - says he is adapting well to the change of location.
"It's pretty nice so far. It's a cultural change but I'm settling in as quickly as possible and I'm finding the environment conducive enough for me to want to stay as long as possible," he said.
To address the healthcare needs of the local community, Gloucester Medico enlisted the services of an international placement agency specialising in medical appointments, who identified Dr Ozimede as a suitable candidate.
Beginning in May, Dr Ozimede joins registrars Dr Brita Lehmann and Dr Dandan Huang who joined the practice in February.
The appointments have made a significant local impact on what is a national shortage of general practitioners (GPs), particularly in regional areas.
According to a report from the peak professional body for doctors in Australia, the Australian Medical Association (AMA), the supply of GPs is failing to keep pace with growing community demand.
The report states that demand for GP services increased by 58 per cent between 2009 and 2019, with the corresponding availability of GPs falling far short of that number.
This has resulted in additional pressure on doctors to cover this shortfall, a situation that is exacerbated in regional and rural areas.
The recent appointments at Gloucester Medico have been graciously welcomed, relieving pressure on medical personnel and allowing the practice to better accommodate the requirements of the local community.
"We're now at a comfortable level of staffing, we've got a much improved availability of day-only appointments and doctors who can be seen within a few days," practice owner, Dr Michele Hogg said.
A further benefit of the improved staffing levels is the practice expanding its range of services; specifically with Dr Hogg now able to dedicate more of her time to women's health issues in line with her training as a GP obstetrician.
"We're going to set aside dedicated appointment times with me for women's health, so that can be contraception, menopause, pregnancy, prolapse bleeding; anything like that," she said.
"Dedicated times which will hopefully improve access to me for advice in that speciality area that I have."
While enticing doctors to relocate to rural and regional areas may be an ongoing issue across the country, Dr Hogg says that it offers a unique career path that brings with it its own rewards.
"Rural general practice is the most incredibly wonderful, fulfilling, stimulation career that I could possibly imagine and who would want to do anything else?"
