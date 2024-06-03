Croquet News: bad weather but good results with Gloucester club dominating

Sunday May 26 certainly didn't bring the best of weather to Gloucester when we were host club to Taree.
Nevertheless, there were 20 games to get through and we did have the promise of some sun to come later in the day.
Ten members of the Gloucester Club formed our team while a similar number came from Taree.
Representing Gloucester were Al Minis and Yvonne Bagnall playing one singles and one doubles each.
Yvonne was successful in her singles with a 7-5 win. Lyn Stewart played a sound game but went down 5-7.
Also playing singles were:
Alec Bruce who played 3 singles over the day. Alec was very impressive -
3 games and 3 wins 7-5, 7-4 and 7-1. Alec also broke his handicap, now putting himself down to a 9. Great play Alec!
Bev Fagan and Greg Bell also played 1 game each, both recording wins of 7-5 and 7-6 respectively.
Chris Sims played 2 games with wins of 7-4 and 7-2. Again, great results!
In all Gloucester had won 8 of the 10 games played.
In doubles Gloucester again proved too strong. Results were:
Greg Bell and Denise Bruce 7-1; Greg, this time partnering with Chris Sims 7-6, Lyn Stewart and Denise Bruce 7-2, Bev Fagan and Carol Newitt 7-6, Lyn Stewart and Carol Newitt 7-4, Ken Gosson and Chris Sims 7-6, and Ken Gosson and Denise Bruce 7-1.
Overall, it had been a very successful day for the Gloucester team, the result 15 games to 5. Congratulations to all players. All worked together as a great team.
Last month Gloucester had met Forster. On that occasion they went down 7 games to 13. We also met Port Macquarie at Taree. That day had to be postponed after the first session when the rain just did not stop. People were wet to the skin! The date for completion has yet to be confirmed.
