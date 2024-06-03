Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Croquet News: bad weather but good results with Gloucester club dominating

By Bev Murray
June 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday May 26 certainly didn't bring the best of weather to Gloucester when we were host club to Taree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.