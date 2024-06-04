Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trudy Schultz included in 'Hidden Treasures' honour roll for volunteering

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester's list of hidden treasures has increased with another local gem added to that roster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.