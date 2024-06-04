Trudy Schultz included in 'Hidden Treasures' honour roll for volunteering

Gloucester's list of hidden treasures has increased with another local gem added to that roster.
Trudy Schultz has been included on the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll; a statewide initiative that recognises rural and regional women who selflessly volunteer their time in aiding their communities.
"I was very honoured and in disbelief because I just do what I do - I don't expect any recognition for what I do," Trudy said.
Each year organisers pay tribute to those who volunteers doing necessary work while remaining largely unrecognised for their efforts.
Since beginning in 2010, Hidden Treasures has recognised 1116 women volunteering in regional, rural and remote NSW.
Women are nominated by peers, friends, or their volunteer organisation to be included on the digital honour roll. Hidden Treasures is not competitive with all nominees who meet the eligibility of the program included on the roll.

Trudy was nominated for the award by member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell MP, who is keen to recognise the work done by volunteers in bettering their communities.
"I think people like Trudy are the ones that help regional communities function; they put in a huge amount of work behind the scenes, constantly getting things moving and making things happen," Mr Layzell said.
"A lot of the time she doesn't get the recognition that I think she deserves - nor does she want it.
"She's someone who just absolutely doesn't do it for the recognition - her family's part of Gloucester, they are embedded in Gloucester, they are just community minded people and I think they are our hidden treasures."
While the Gloucester community has a strong culture of volunteering, it is something that needs constant replenishment as people either move on or are no longer able to lend a hand.
"It's important especially for younger people to become involved in volunteering, because at some point they will need to step up," Trudy said.
"We need younger people to to volunteer as a succession plan so that things keep going that we have spent such a long time doing are kept going."
