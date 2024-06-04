Bronze medal winner for state's Top Tourism Town awards

Gloucester has achieved a podium finish in the NSW Top Tourism Town 2024 awards, finishing third in its category.
Competing in the Small Town category of communities with populations of between 1500 and 5000 residents, Gloucester went one better than last year's finals appearance by taking out the competition's bronze medal.
The announcement was made during the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference in Wagga Wagga, on Wednesday, May 29, where 19 finalist destinations vied for the honours.
The award is a significant achievement for the town and local business identities behind the submission.
Conducted by Business NSW, the awards provide communities, business chambers, and local governments with the chance to develop tourism and local economic prosperity.
"We know Gloucester is a beautiful area and we all think it's lovely, but when you come up against towns like Merimbula nd Berry and places like that which are 'tourist towns', to get third was just amazing," business chamber vice president, Trudy Schultz said.
Each of the competition's participating towns submitted a short video, itinerary, and editorial, evaluated by a judging committee comprised of 10 industry experts.
The public was then invited to cast their votes, with a response of more than 10,000 individuals voicing their opinions to determine the ultimate Top Tourism Towns.
Gloucester's submission was aided by a slick promotional video provided by Raine & Horne that illustrated the area's natural beauty along with many visions of the local "lifestyle".
Other things like mining will probably come and go, but tourism is our one staple that we can rely on and is quite significant for Gloucester.- Business chamber vice-president, Trudy Schultz
Despite the uncertainty associated with the imminent Stratford mine closure, tourism remains a core industry for Gloucester.
Business chamber research indicates that 70 per cent of total all monthly transactions taking place within the town can be attributed to visitors, underlying the impact tourism has upon the local economy.
As a gateway to the World-Heritage listed Barrington Tops National Park and blessed with an abundance of natural scenery surrounding the town, Gloucester appears well placed for further developing its tourism industry potential.
"Tourism has and always be a major part of Gloucester's fabric," Trudy said.
"Other things like mining will probably come and go, but tourism is our one staple that we can rely on and is quite significant for Gloucester."
