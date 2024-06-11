Gloucester Creatives set to expand workshops program with MCC funding

Gloucester Creatives have received a substantial boost to their future artistic enterprises with the allocation of seed funding from MidCoast Council.
As part of its Community Donations Program, MidCoast Council has allocated $10,000 to aid the co-op in establishing an art precinct that includes a sales gallery plus event and workshop spaces in the former Garden Centre site on Church Street.
The $10,000 funding will assist in delivering projects aimed at fostering a robust creative community within the 2422 postcode.
One of the projects the group are working on is the establishment of a Kid's Club; an activity space for children outside of normal school hours where they can indulge in creative pursuits and develop artistic talent.
With the funding only just announced, a firm date for implementing the project is yet to be announced, though organisers say it will be definitely be introduced before year's end and optimistically by sometime during term three of the school year.
To further assist parents, the co-op accepts the NSW government subsidised Creative Kids vouchers for eligible school children, alleviating the cost of attending workshops for students interested in pursuing their artistic side.
In the meantime, the range of activities and workshops for adults and children continues to grow as more people volunteer their time and skills.
We're making connections across the community in all sorts of ways.- Gloucester Creatives president, Tracey Murrell
Currently there are workshops scheduled or being developed for activities such as painting, drawing, ceramics, scrapbooking, patchwork, crochet, mosaics and "no-sew" blankets.
According to workshop coordinator, Louise Watterson, the scope of activities is constantly being broadened as more and more people become involved in the project.
"People are sending expressions of interest and I think the more people that hear about it the more will join in once they see the ball rolling," she said.
Beginning with just four members prior to March 2024, membership of the co-op has grown now to more than 80, with members ranging in age from 6-years-old to 90.
Also adding their talents and legendary "can-do" enthusiasm to the co-op is the Gloucester Men's Shed.
"We have the Men's Shed involved with their representatives coming along to do shifts in the shop, but also to be on site doing things like building bird feeders and different things for the yard space and selling things too," Creatives' member, Jasmine Van-Aalst said.
"The Men's Shed connection is a lovely example of a community connected."
In the short time since beginning, the Gloucester Creatives have expanded their membership and the scope of their operations.
In addition to acting as an artistic hub, the site was also used recently for a World Environment Day event staged by National Parks and Wildlife personnel for the benefit of primary school children, further adding value to the community.
With the injection of grant funding expanding the scope of activities the group can offer, there exists an opportunity to develop the work of not only those established within the artistic community, but also those who's talent hasn't previously been utilised.
It's an opportunity Louise Watterson believes is sure to bring some unheralded talent to the surface.
"People don't necessarily believe in themselves, that they can teach or that they're any good, but once they start attending workshops and other people encourage them to do a workshop, I think it will gain traction and people will get the confidence to come and join in as well" Louise Watterson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.