Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Creatives set to expand workshops program with MCC funding

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Creatives have received a substantial boost to their future artistic enterprises with the allocation of seed funding from MidCoast Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.