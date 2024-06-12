Short interruption to water supply as new reservoir nears completion

Properties in parts of Gloucester will be without water for a short time on Monday, June 17 as a new elevated steel reservoir on Cemetery Road is brought into service.
The interruption will last from 4am to 7am and will affect homes and businesses from Margaret Street in the north to Johnson Street in the south.
The work marks the last major milestone in the Gloucester Water Upgrade as the existing booster pump stations on Clement, Ravenshaw and Roger streets will be decommissioned and all properties that previously relied on these pump stations will now be supplied water at a consistent pressure from the Cemetery Road reservoir site.
Once the new elevated steel reservoir is commissioned, the Gloucester Water Upgrade will wrap up quickly, with the project expected to be completed by the end of June.
The improvements we've made are going to benefit the day-to-day lives of our customers and we're thankful to the community for their patience and understanding throughout this extensive project.- MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott
MidCoast Council's Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott, said it was great to finally be able to deliver the full benefits of the three-year project.
"The Gloucester water network has undergone a significant overhaul since we began this project and there have been numerous challenges and delays along the way, but it's really exciting to be able to offer the communities of Gloucester and Barrington an improved level of service with their water supply," Mr Scott said.
"The improvements we've made are going to benefit the day-to-day lives of our customers and we're thankful to the community for their patience and understanding throughout this extensive project."
Anyone who experiences any issues as a result of the upcoming interruption is encouraged to contact Council's Customer Service team on 7955 7777.
To find out more about the Gloucester Water Upgrade, please visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/gloucester-water-upgrade
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.