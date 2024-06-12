Novel by MidCoast author looks at discovering life the second time around

Barrington Coast author is set to release her second novel, and once again her main character has a Gloucester connection.
To be released on June 16 at the Gloucester Citizens Centre, Fifty and Single is the latest work of fiction by author, journalist, and filmmaker, Anne Keen, who has tackled the subject of dating after divorce.
While the book is a complete departure from Anne's debut novel, Karamea House, there is a Gloucester connection threaded through the story.
"The protagonist is from Gloucester and reminisces about growing up there,' Anne says.
"It seems to be an ongoing theme for me, even in the current book I'm writing there is a connection to Gloucester.
"Having lived in the area for so many years and raising our kids here, it's become part of my creative side."
Fifty and Single revolves around the character of Christine Williams and her journey after she is served divorce papers on her fiftieth birthday.
According to the author, the main protagonist traverses the pitfalls of online dating and the intricacies of modern romance, while along the way rediscovering her true self.
"The idea originally came from some amazing stories I've heard from people who have done online dating in their older years, and I found it fascinating how brave people are to put themselves out there like that," Anne said.
"I didn't really want to write a story specifically about online dating so it morphed into the journey of a woman who becomes single at 50 and realises that everything that she had thought she was going to do with her life disappeared because she became a wife and mother."
An official launch will be held on Sunday June 16 at the Gloucester Citizens Centre, 30 Hume Street, Gloucester from 1:30-3pm.
Register via events.humanitix.com/anne-keen-book-launch. If you can't make it, you can pre-order a copy of Fifty and Single through Anne's website annekeen.com.au.
