Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Novel by MidCoast author looks at discovering life the second time around

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated June 12 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barrington Coast author is set to release her second novel, and once again her main character has a Gloucester connection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.