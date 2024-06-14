Community shop receives generous donation from some very happy campers

One group of recent visitors enjoyed their stay in Gloucester so much they decided to return with a donation of more than $12,000.
Kimberley Karavan Owners Group representatives Mike and Gemma Stace dropped by the Gloucester Community Shop on the morning of June 11 with a donation of $12,817.15, the money raised during their stay in April this year.
"We were really pleased to be able to raise this amount to give to you, and pleased to know that it's helping lots of different organisations," Gemma said.
The donation is the result of a series of fundraising events the 174 members of the group took part in while enjoying the scenic wonders of the Gloucester region.
This was assisted by local business Drifta Camping & 4WD who chipped in with prizes for raffles and auctions held by the visitors.
Along with the raffles, competitions, and auctions held within the group during their stay, Gemma made the supreme sacrifice of auctioning off herself as a "wife for the day", offering services of cooking, cleaning, laundry and household chores.
Her one regret was her decision to dress in a french maid's outfit for the auction, describing the Gloucester evening air as "a bit chilly".
"I thought I'd be really thrilled if I raised $200, but I got $1100," Gemma said.
Fortunately for her, the highest bidder made sure she would be saved from doing any chores.
"The ladies wanted to free me from a day of servitude and they formed a syndicate and they all put in money so that I wouldn't have to work for the day and that's how we raised $1100."
Gloucester Community Shop secretary, Di Relf thanked the representatives for the donation, mentioning that the money would be used to assist a variety of organisations, such as Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, local prostate and breast cancer support groups, sporting clubs, schools and many others.
In addition to their donation to the community shop, the Kimberley Kampers Owners Group's stay represented a significant economic boost to Gloucester.
Throughout their 10 day visit an estimated $65,000 to $90,000 spent in and around the town.
Also present on the morning were representatives of local organisations who have been beneficiaries of recent community shop donations.
This included Gloucester Ladies Bowls, Gloucester Rugby Union club, Gloucester District Country Music, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Support Group, Prostate Cancer Support Group, plus golf and netball clubs.
Gloucester Cockies club president, Jamie Searle received a $500 donation on the day on behalf of the rugby club, thanking the community shop for their generosity, stating with the money to be invested into the new clubhouse.
"It will go into the new clubhouse, probably for a pie warmer, there's still bits and pieces we still need, we're just slowly building up things but it's all part of the process," he said.
"This is great having a donation like this, it's really well done by them."
