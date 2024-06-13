Prostate cancer information session to be held at Gloucester Bowling Club

Gloucester Prostate Cancer Support Group will be hosting a special information evening on Thursday, June 20 at the Gloucester Bowling Club.
The group have organised three guest speakers from Port Macquarie, including radiation oncologist Dr Linus Benjamin, radiation therapist Simone Crouch, and prostate specialist nurse Jackie Cooper.
The trio of medical professionals will be donating their time for an informal question and answer session that will hopefully dispel any myths and encourage men to get tested.
One advocate for regular testing is Gloucester resident and member of the prostate support group, Steve Pennicuik.
As a prostate cancer survivor himself, Steve is quick to endorse the importance of regularly scheduled prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, even if no signs of health issues happen to be present.
"When I was diagnosed in 2007 I was at the doctor's for another reason we we did a blood test - and I had no symptoms," Steve said.
"Men are bloody idiots where their health is concerned; they're like ostriches, they stick their heads in the sand and think it'll all go past them.
"It's just a simple blood test, and every couple of years you need to be tested."
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for males in Australia, with about 25,500 cases diagnosed in 2023, accounting for 28 per cent of the cancers to be diagnosed in males.
While survival rates are relatively high, more than 3700 men were estimated to have died from the disease last year.
It's just a simple blood test, and every couple of years you need to be tested.- Steve Pennicuik
One of the contributing factors of prostate cancer is age, with those over the age of 50 being at an increased risk of being diagnosed with the disease.
Family history is another red flag for the disease, with those who have had a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer also facing an increased chance of developing it themselves.
Poor Diet or obesity, particularly a diet high in fats and low in fresh fruits and vegetables increases a man's chances of developing prostate cancer.
The prostate cancer information session will be held at the Gloucester Bowling Club on Thursday, June 20 starting at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.