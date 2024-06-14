Aussie Ark find first Tasmanian devil joeys born in 2024 breeding season

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has conducted the first pouch checks of its Tasmanian devil population for the 2024 breeding season and discovered 31 new joeys.
Intensive trapping in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary and Species Recovery Unit secured all females 'in hand', to provide the startling results.
Aussie Ark wildlife ranger Adam Mowbray and operations manager Dean Reid worked together to count joey numbers and sex them.
"It was incredible to see our very first devil joeys for 2024," Mr Mowbray said.
"This was the first time I've been able to lead the charge checking our devils' pouches, and so to have a tiny devil joey in my hands was truly, truly amazing."
Tasmanian devil females experience three oestrus cycles during the winter breeding season.
The first occurs in February and March, the second in April and May, so the new joeys vary in age from one to three months old.
They are blind, hairless, and totally defenceless, and remain clamped to their mother's teat for 100 days.
The pouch can carry up to four joeys, with each joey another vital contributor to the species' survival.
Trapping and pouch-checking mid-breeding season is necessary, to record which females are bearing young, and monitor the young's progress into the future.
The data is also shared with the studbook holder - the Zoological and Aquarium Association - who oversees Australia's breeding program.
This enables Aussie Ark to predict total joey numbers this season, and plan accordingly for next year.
"Aussie Ark has the largest insurance population of this species in the world," Mr Mowbray said.
"And last year we celebrated our 500th devil joey.
"So we're looking to surpass that record this year."
With all potential devil mothers in tiptop health and a third oestrus still to go and more pouch checks scheduled later in winter, Aussie Ark is confident in another history-making breeding season.
"It's truly incredible to be part of such a vital program to ensure we don't lose yet another mammalian species from this planet," Mr Mowbray said.
Aussie Ark urges the public to make tax deductible donations to help its work breeding and re-wilding the endangered Tasmanian Devil by donating at aussieark.org.au.
