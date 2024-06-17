Gloucester Advocate
Man airlifted to Sydney following all-terrain vehicle accident at Craven

By Staff Reporters
June 17 2024 - 11:00am
A man has been airlifted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital as a result of an all-terrain vehicle accident at Craven, south of Gloucester.

