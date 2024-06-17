Man airlifted to Sydney following all-terrain vehicle accident at Craven

A man has been airlifted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital as a result of an all-terrain vehicle accident at Craven, south of Gloucester.
At around 6:00pm on Saturday, June 15, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to transport the man who had suffered suspected spinal injuries from the accident.
The man, aged in his 30s, was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital.
In other news, at around 4:00pm on Sunday, June 16, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to Nowendoc, southeast of Tamworth, to assist with a quad bike accident.
A man in his 50's was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team for multiple injuries before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
Quad bikes are one of the leading causes of death and serious injury on Australian farms.
The risk of a rollover increases if the quad bike is travelling on uneven ground or slopes, travelling at high speed, towing an attachment or carrying a heavy or unstable load.
Nationally, there have been 204 recorded deaths from quad bike accidents since 2011, with 11 fatalities in 2024 so far.
