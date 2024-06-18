Have your say to help stop pest animals in their tracks

Local Land Services is calling for the community to provide feedback on its new regional pest animal management plans.
With the release of its draft Regional Strategic Pest Animal Management Plans, Local Land Services is seeking to provide a framework to identify, target and manage feral animals for the next 5 years.
There are 11 plans representing different areas across the state to ensure they are fit for purpose for communities and land managers.
Local Land Services director biosecurity and emergency management, Andrew Mulligan said these plans play a key role in highlighting the priority pest animals to be targeted over the next five years in each region, as well as how people can go about managing them.
"Community feedback on the draft plan is critical and will help reflect the needs of land managers," Mr Mulligan said.
"This will ensure our land and environment remain protected, productive and healthy.
"Pest animal management is a responsibility for all landholders and Local Land Services is here to support them to meet this responsibility."
Local Land Services worked with key stakeholders to develop these draft plans.
They aim to reduce the social, environmental and financial impact of pest animals across NSW while also also outlining the role and expectations of private and public land managers in managing pest animals.
Pest animals lead to significant impacts on the environment, farm productivity and the economy.
They damage infrastructure like fences, attack young livestock and trample vegetation.
The plans are available to view and download on the Have Your Say platform at haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/pest-animal-management-plans-nsw
Public consultation closes on July 8, 2024.
For more information, visit lls.nsw.gov.au or contact your nearest Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299
