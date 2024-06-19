Exhibitor registrations open for Mid Coast CareeQuip

After the massive success of CareerQuip 2023 planning is underway for the 2024 event to return to Fotheringham Park and the Taree Universities Campus in August.
The careers day is for community members, parents, teachers and students from high schools across the Mid North Coast to explore their future opportunities.
More than 80 exhibitors will provide expert guidance on post high school possibilities or promote jobs that are currently available with their organisations.
Taree Universities Campus, CEO Donna Ballard said the event is for a cross section of the community.
"Some options will appeal to Year 10 students making their first tentative career transition steps, other exhibitors will assist HSC students to decide on tertiary or vocational pathways, and others will inform those looking for a mid-career change with advice on discovering a new path to shape their future," Mrs Ballard said.
Exhibitors provide professional careers information, opportunities in skills shortage areas, and information on current job vacancies with local employers.
The exhibitors reach out to around 2000 attendees with buses of students arriving throughout the day,
"Well done for pulling together such a fantastic opportunity. Our team were absolutely smashed with enquiries," Rheyanon Shields of Defence Force Recruiting said of last year's event.
CareerQuip 2024 will take place on Thursday, August, 1 from 9am to 2pm.
Businesses and learning institutions interested in exhibiting at Mid Coast CareerQuip can register now at careerquip.com.au/exhibitor-registration
This event, now in its third year, is made possible by an expanding list of sponsors including Training Services NSW Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), Mid Coast Connect, and TAFE NSW. Support is provided from Insure More @, Men and Women at Work, Savvy Web Design and JR Richards along with the Lower North Coast Careers Advisers Association (LNCCAA).
