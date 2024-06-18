Westpac Rescue Helicopter Support Group to hold its second charity golf day

Golfers, it's time to get swinging for charity in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Support Group's second annual charity golf day.
Following the success of last year's event, the support group is once again staging the event to be held at Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday, June 29.
Tee off time is 11am for the 18 hole four-person ambrose event, with an on-site barbecue operating on the day (purchases at players' expense), along with raffles to raise money in support of the rescue helicopter service.
"We've got a few community members and businesses who are supporting us," helicopter support group secretary treasurer, Jo Fitzpatrick said.
"We've got members of the community who don't play golf but are happy to be secretly sponsoring us and donating stuff for the event."
Once again, the Gloucester Community Shop is the major sponsor for the event.
The golf day is shaping up as an annual event, joining the trivia night and dinner auction as part of the support group's main fundraising initiatives throughout the year.
The support group has been active for more than 25 years and estimates to have raised more than $1 million during that time.
It's a service that no one wants to use but we're all grateful that it's there.- Helicopter Support group secretary treasurer, Jo Fitzpatrick
For communities detached from major regional infrastructure, the rescue helicopter provides an essential service in circumstances where time and distance are of critical importance.
"Even though we have fantastic medical staff here in Gloucester, for anything major we have to go to either Taree or down to Newcastle," Jo said.
"It may be a small town but we have a lot of families that live out of town - half an hour to an hour or even two hours away - so ambulances are not always able to get there in time.
"But with a quick phone call the helicopter is up in the air within minutes and it's about 18 minutes to get from Newcastle to Gloucester, and it comes with a doctor on board so it's a service that as a small town just really need."
Cost of entry is $30 per player.
For more information and bookings, please contact the Gloucester Golf Club on 6558 1602
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.