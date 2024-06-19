Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition back to entertain all

It's that time of the year when the skies around Stroud become heavy with bricks, rolling pins, and even the odd rubber chicken.
The annual Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition returns to Stroud Showground on Saturday, July 13 for a day of fun and competitive brick, rolling pin and rubber chicken throwing.
The day will include its celebrated street parade along with activities to keep the whole family entertained.
Festivities will begin at 10am with a display of floats parading down Cowper Street to Stroud Showground.
The theme for this year's street parade is "anything goes" and is anticipated to feature motorbikes, cars, bands, the Hunter Heroes and local school children vying to win the prize for the best display.
Brick and Rolling Pin throwing
The brick throwing contest kicks off at 11am following the parade, with an official opening and throwing of the first brick by member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie MP.
This year there are categories for every family member to join in on the competition, including;
There will be prizes and trophies for the winners of each category and those looking to break international records will need to throw a brick at least 90 ft and for rolling pins 92ft.
Activities and entertainment
There will be a a game of tug-o-war for those with energy left over after the brick throwing, or choose to sit back and watch the professionals take on log splitting and wood chopping.
For those that prefer slower paced entertainment, wander around and admire the quilt, timber carving, and vintage car displays.
There will also be an array of unique crafts at the market stalls held by members of the Stroud and surrounding communities. Browse through knitted, crochet and macrame items, handmade accessories and gourmet condiments.
There will be an assortment of food available on the day, including southern-style burgers, pluto pups and snow cones, as well as live music performances by Lucky Starr, Megan Spiller, the Newcastle RSL pipe band and the Waratah Brass Band.
There will be plenty of child-friendly activities, including free face painting and baby animals at the Sweet Valley Petting Zoo. The Hunter Hero characters will also be roaming around the showground to say hello to the kids and take photos.
