Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition back to entertain all

By Staff Reporters
June 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's that time of the year when the skies around Stroud become heavy with bricks, rolling pins, and even the odd rubber chicken.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.