TAFE art students show their creations in exhibition celebrating resilience

Three TAFE NSW students recently took part in a highly successful exhibition in Gloucester utilising their TAFE NSW visual arts learnings as a creative springboard.
The students are part of a collective, known as the Artists of Wallamba, all hailing from an the area around Gloucester and Nabiac, who have been supporting each other's artistic journeys for the past seven years through floods, fires, and pandemics.
The month-long Hanging Together exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery showcased the diverse talents of the group and underscored the importance of connection in fostering resilience among regional artists.
The exhibition also served as a testament to the enriching impact of art on regional connection and resilience, and its appeal led to sales to local, national, and international collectors.
With the Artists of Wallamba, we've found strength and inspiration in each other's journeys.- Artists of Wallamba member, Carmel Spark
One of the exhibiting artists, Carmel Spark, is currently studying her Certificate III in Visual Arts at the TAFE NSW Great Lakes campus and is expanding her painting skills by learning about sculptural ceramic and print making.
"With the Artists of Wallamba, we've found strength and inspiration in each other's journeys," Carmel said.
"TAFE NSW has provided us with the technical skills, and we share our learnings to further our artistic growth.
"Our teacher encourages us to research in our learnings, which also helps expand our ideas."
Tracie Bertram, who teaches Carmel and fellow students ceramics and fine arts at TAFE NSW Great Lakes, echoed the sentiment.
"We aim to not only equip students with artistic skills and how to present as a professional artist, including approaching galleries, we also instil in them the importance of fostering their own networks."
Charlie Lethbridge, the administrator of Gloucester Gallery, agreed on the vital role of arts in nurturing community ties.
"Art has the remarkable ability to bring people together, bridging geographical divides and fostering a sense of belonging," she said.
"The Artists of Wallamba exemplify the power of collaboration in strengthening regional artistic communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.