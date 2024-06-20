Giving young Mid-Coast residents a voice

Compared to NSW averages young people living in the Mid-Coast region experience higher levels of disengagement from schools and workplaces.
These local young people also also have higher rates of out-of-home care, while one quarter of young people and children in the Mid-Coast live in poverty.
This is much higher than the NSW average of 13.1 per cent.
However, young adults are being given the opportunity to let MidCoast Council know what matters to them.
A strategic plan to improve the lives of children and young people on the Mid-Coast is being prepared and needs input from people aged 24 years and younger.
"Almost one quarter of our community is aged under 24 years," libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
"We want to make sure we support our young people to live fulfilling lives," Mr Mills said.
"If you're a young person or child on the Mid-Coast - it's time to tell us what you need to live your best life.
"How can governments, agencies and the Mid-Coast community make things better for you on the Mid-Coast?"
Visit the youth survey at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youth-survey.
"People who care for young people and children or work with them have valuable insight and experience," Mr Mills said.
"We also want to hear from them."
There's a separate survey for carers and support workers on the link above.
And, as a gesture of thanks for completing the survey, council is offering a chance to win one of four $25 Shop MidCoast gift cards.
Mr Mills said feedback from the consultation will help council develop the Children and Young People's Action Plan.
"We want to improve life for children and young people across a range of things," he said.
The consultation will close on Sunday, July 21 so head online and have your say now at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youth-action-plan.
