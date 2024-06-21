Gloucester VIEW Club holds their June 'Winter Warmer Month' luncheon

Gloucester VIEW Club's June luncheon meeting - Winter Warmer Month - was a very enjoyable and interesting get-together for the 33 members who braved the winter weather.
Many members arrived early and there was much chatter as friends caught up with each other.
After the usual business was conducted, president Robyn Henderson presented Annette Thomas with her 30-year pin and then a tasty warming beef casserole was served followed by a delicious and decadent sweet.
The June guest speaker was member Pat Radford who spoke about her visit to Maralinga and the history associated with the prohibited sites. Pat answered questions from some members.
Bev Maybury presented a small gift to Pat and offered a vote of thanks, remarking that Pat's personal experience added much to her presentation.
VIEW stands for the Voice, Interests and Education of Women.
VIEW is a leading women's national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children's charity, The Smith Family.
