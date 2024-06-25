Rural scholars represent the next generation of leaders

A group of university students from the Mid-Coast region has secured a prestigious RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship.
Now in its 14th year the scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary students who are helping shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.
The seven local recipients will share the $516,000 scholarships purse with 91 fellow cohorts from across the state. Two of those are from the Gloucester region.
Scholarship recipients, who were studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, medicine, paramedicine, communications, and agriculture, said they were looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.
Fourth-generation dairy farmer turned beef farmer and rural science student, Jessica Kernahan from Gloucester said she hoped to make an impact in her community through her studies as an agronomist and thanked the RAS Foundation for helping her get there.
"The RAS Rural Scholarship has been a significant help to me while completing my studies," Ms Kernahan said.
"Having to move three hours away from home and support myself while taking on my degree has not been easy, but the scholarship has helped cover my accommodation costs and allowed me to focus on my studies," she said.
"Growing up on a dairy farm that has seen floods and drought, I have developed a great passion for educating the next generation and others on the importance of sustainable farming.
"Through my degree, I aspire to work as an agronomist and help farmers utilise more sustainable methods that grow pastures more efficiently and help reduce costs, ensuring that they and their communities can thrive."
Second year CSU Port Macquarie Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science - Diagnostic Radiography student, Sarah Redman grew up on the family beef cattle enterprise on the Mid North Coast.
Sarah, who hales from Barrington, enjoys, spending time outdoors with animals or playing sports.
She had a few family members diagnosed with cancer and experience the challenges involved in travelling to get diagnoses or treatment; this made her aware of the importance of health specialists in rural areas and inspired her to pursue a degree in this field of healthcare.
The program's aim is to help ease burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.
Foundation manager, Cecilia Logan, said the charity considered it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths," Ms Logan said.
"There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students - particularly for those living in regional areas," she said.
