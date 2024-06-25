Booral Rural Fire Service uses donation to invest in new tools

A $3600 donation will ensure Booral Rural Fire Service (RFS) will be better equipped to assist the community in the event of bushfires this coming season and into the future.
The funding, given by Stratford Coal, will enable the volunteer service to purchase a range of high-quality battery-operated tools for both the site's fire trucks and fire station.
A drill and impact driver, angle grinder and a charging station with additional chargers will be purchased for the fire station, while two blowers and two reciprocating saws will be acquired for the trucks.
The saw will give fire fighters the ability to quickly cut through small branches, fences and chains on gates to gain faster access to properties.
The funding also enabled new charges for both trucks and kit bags for storage.
The shopping list extended to four tread traction vehicle recovery units to enable quick recovery if the trucks become bogged, which can often happen in wet weather.
Deputy captain, Kathryn Massey was thrilled with the boost to their tools and equipment.
"We recognised the need to expand the tools and gear we have on-hand so we can troubleshoot and fix basic jobs ourselves rather than rely on tradespeople," she said.
"Making ourselves more self sufficient with much-need battery operated tools means we can now fix issues as soon as they are identified rather than putting them off until we have the equipment at hand.
"This means as a team we are more productive, we are reducing costs and improving the overall efficiency of our fire station.
"Thanks again to Stratford Coal for their ongoing support of Booral Rural Fire Service Station."
Booral Rural Fire Service has a long history in the community and brings together residents to protect the lives and property of their neighbours and community.
The volunteer firefighters undertake numerous training sessions to enhance community safety, including responding to fires, assisting at emergencies, and teaching the community about fire preparation and prevention.
Stratford Coal Operations Manager, John Cullen was happy to assist the fire station.
"The team at Booral are there when our community needs it most, so it is vital that they have the best tools and equipment to do their job.
"Our community support program is there to help fund upgrades or improvements at local community organisations who make a positive impact on our community," Mr Cullen said.
"Therefore, financially assisting the Booral Fire Brigade was a perfect fit for us," he said.
The Stratford Coal Community Support Program runs annually and invests in community groups working in the areas of education, health, social and community, environment, and cultural heritage.
It aims to make a positive difference in the local community, and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.
