Council's $50,000 plus Industrial Relations Commission bill

During the past four years MidCoast Council has incurred a total cost of $50,586 initiating and defending cases brought before the NSW Industrial Relations Commission.
Between 2020 and June 2024 council was involved in 14 cases.
However, of that 14 one of was a union appeal of a decision relating to a dispute initially lodged in April 2020, while another in this figure was the re-filing of a dispute that was initially lodged in 2021-22.
The information was part of an answer from MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry to Cr Peter Epov before the start of this week's June ordinary meeting.
Raising a series of questions with notice, Cr Epov asked staff for information in connection to industrial relations.
"Council does not have access to data on the number of cases other councils have had before the NSW Industrial Relations Commission," Mr Embry said.
Mr Embry believed the inquiry raised in point three was a statement more than a question.
Council complies with the NSW Local Government Award.- Corporate services director, Steve Embry
"Nonetheless, council complies with the NSW Local Government Award," he said.
Mr Embry said under Section 335 the Local Government Act 1993 the general manager (Adrian Panuccio) has the following functions:
