Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council's $50,000 plus Industrial Relations Commission bill

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the past four years MidCoast Council has incurred a total cost of $50,586 initiating and defending cases brought before the NSW Industrial Relations Commission.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.