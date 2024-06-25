A short history of project management and how it began

This is branded content.
While most of us would think that project management is relatively modern, we fail to realise that some of the most incredible feats in history would only have been possible with strict adherence to the same frameworks.
Despite recent popular courses like the Masters of Project Management online, project management has a history that spans centuries and today, it plays a role in driving success across industries.
In this article, we will give you a brief history of project management so you can understand its surprising roots.
The practice of project management has grown massively, and while it may have had humble beginnings, this field has continuously adapted to meet changing needs.
Let's look at where the origins of project management began through some of the most well-known projects in the historical world.
Even the most ancient societies undertook endeavours that demanded the same planning, resource allocation, and management as we do in modern times.
The construction of the Pyramids of Giza is an example of project management practices dating back thousands of years. Organising all of these workers to transport and place stone and marble to form a Pyramid is challenging and would have taken some serious planning.
Another great project is the construction of the Great Wall of China, another marvel that demonstrates the cleverness of project leaders.
This project began centuries ago when labourers from dynasties built the wall over a long period of time with the help of many workers, managers, and moving pieces.
These ancient undertakings set the foundation for project management principles, showcasing the significance of planning, collaboration, and resource allocation.
What we can learn about these endeavours is similar to what we can learn about modern marvels. They all revolve around efficiently and effectively achieving objectives.
These ancient project leaders encountered challenges akin to those we face today, like resources, time constraints, and teamwork. Their triumphs provide insights for present-day project managers even though they were so far away in history.
It wasn't until later in our history that project management started solidifying itself as its own field. The 19th century marked a time when more refined structures had to take place.
This was due to industrialisation and the growth of large-scale manufacturing, which demanded approaches to oversee intricate projects. During this period, tools and methods started to develop, and we started to get a glimpse of what project management has developed toward today.
The first tangible process-driven tool in project management was the Gantt chart, a notable development and quite an exciting advancement during this period. The chart visually displayed project schedules, enabling managers to monitor progress and spot obstacles.
This advancement transformed project management by introducing a method for planning and scheduling that is still being used today.
The formalisation of project management as a discipline began in 1969 when the Project Management Institute was formed. This institute played a role in standardising project management methods and delivering this framework so others in multiple industries could start to implement it into their operations.
The impact of project management transcends borders and industries in ways we may need to grasp fully, as the concepts are universal and applicable in many areas. We will examine how these universal concepts can adapt in different arenas and fields worldwide.
Over time project management has become a component in every industry, from construction and healthcare to technology and finance. This global adoption of project management principles has spurred productivity, cost savings and improved project outcomes.
While the basic principles of project management existed over time, the standardised developing systems started to make things more efficient worldwide.
Technological advancements have significantly reshaped the landscape of project management by developing software and tools to help manage projects. A range of applications can help project managers plan, execute, and monitor projects.
The biggest advantages are that they offer real-time information to support teamwork and enhance communication among team members.
Looking at the history and recent developments in project management, it is an interesting aspect of human creativity and flexibility. Even from the past, we can get insights and an appreciation for what project management has become today.
The message is clear for project managers, team leaders, and business owners: Project management is crucial for achieving objectives, optimising resources, and fostering innovation.
By embracing lessons and future trends in the field, individuals and organisations can prepare for success in an evolving environment.
