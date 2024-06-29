In depth answers provided to financial questions raised by councillor

MidCoast Council corporate services manager, Steve Embry has given lengthy and detailed answers to a range of questions raised by Cr Peter Epov before the start of this week's June monthly ordinary meeting.
The questions with notice concern the financial and sustainability and performance action plan adopted by councillors who attended the May 1 council meeting.
The councillors were Jeremy Miller, mayor, Claire Pontin, David West, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, Kathryn Bell, Peter Howard, Dheera Smith and Paul Sandilands.
Councillors Katheryn Stinson, Troy Fowler and Peter Epov did not attend the meeting.
Council adopted the plan on May 1 following an independent financial sustainability review undertaken by AEC in 2023, which was provided to council in December 2023, Mr Embry said.
Following receipt of the AEC report, councillor workshops relating to development of the plan were held in January, February, March and April this year, he said.
"Council prioritises its expenditure (both operational and capital) by following the Integrated Planning and Reporting Framework which is legislated by the NSW Government.
"All councils in NSW use this framework to set their priorities to measure performance.
"In accordance with this framework council has a long term financial plan and asset management strategy, asset management plans, and a workforce management strategy (which are all adopted in the first year of a council term and reviewed annually)."
MidCoast Council also has an adopted budget development policy, budget management policy, and investment policy and provides monthly budget and capital works reports to council.
Council's finances are audited annually by the NSW Audit office as required by Section 415 of the Local Government Act 1993.
The following extract from the Act explains the audit requirements, Mr Embry said.
415 Auditing of financial reports
(a) a partnership, trust, corporation, joint venture, syndicate or other body (whether or not incorporated) that a council has formed or participated in forming or has acquired a controlling interest in, other than an entity of a class prescribed by the regulations, or (b) any other entity of a class prescribed by the regulations.
"The annual financial audit includes financial performance measures and benchmarks set by the Office of Local Government."
To further enhance financial oversight council has has an audit risk and improvement committee which includes three independent member and two councillors, Mr Embry said.
"The objective of the committee is to provide independent assurance, oversight and assistance to council on risk management, control, governance, internal audits, organisational performance and external responsibilities in an advisory capacity."
He said committee responsibilities included, but were not limited to keeping under review the following aspects of council's operations of compliance, risk management, fraud control, financial management governance, implementation of the strategic plan, delivery program and strategies, service review, collection of performance measurement data by the council, and internal audit.
Council has also recently established an Asset Advisory Committee.
