In depth answers provided to financial questions raised by councillor

What measures are in place to control and reduce costs without compromising service quality and can you provide examples of recent cost-saving initiatives?



How does council prioritise capital projects and what is the process for ensuring that capital expenditures are aligned with long-term financial sustainability?



How often is council's long-term financial plan reviewed and how does the council ensure its financial plans are current, realistic and achievable?



How does council identify and manage financial risks and can you describe the key financial risks currently facing the council and the mitigation strategies in place?



What sustainability practices are integrated into council's financial planning and how does the council balance economic growth with environmental and social sustainability?



How does council measure the effectiveness of its financial strategies and what key performance indicators (KPIs) are used to track financial health? and,

