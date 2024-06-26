Police seeking public assistance to locate missing Rookhurst man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing near Gloucester.
Garry Conwell, aged 72, was last seen about 11am on Wednesday, June 26 riding a quad bike on a property at Craven Creek Road, Rookhurst, approximately 20 kilometres north west of Gloucester.
When the quad bike was found with Mr Conwell unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to Manning/Great Lakes were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Garry's welfare as he a number of health issues.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, thin build and with blue eyes.
Garry was last seen wearing a dark robe.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
