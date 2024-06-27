Garbage trucks you can't miss

Starting soon, garbage and recycling trucks on Mid-Coast streets and roads are going to be a lot more noticeable.
Starting July 1, 2024, a fleet of colourful new waste collection vehicles will roll out across the region.
Dave Rees, Council's Waste Manager, emphasised that while collection days and dates will remain unchanged for households, the new trucks will stand out with colourful designs promoting the importance of recycling.
"Recycling education and participation are critical in our region," Mr. Rees said.
"Our new trucks serve as mobile billboards to reinforce the recycling message and remind residents to use the correct bins every time they see these vehicles."
The signage will also allow you to easily tell which bin a truck will be picking up.
This initiative aligns with a renewed focus on proper recycling practices.
MidCoast Council has partnered with Visy, Australia's largest recycling company, which transforms recyclable materials into new products such as cardboard boxes, water bottles, jam jars, and food and beverage cans.
"With Visy as our recycling partner, it's crucial that our yellow bins remain free from contamination," Mr Rees explained.
"For detailed information on what can be recycled, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/waste for comprehensive guidelines on sorting your waste correctly."
In addition to the new fleet, an on-call system for bulky waste collection will be introduced as part of the contract. Residents will receive information about this new service in their letterboxes throughout July.
MidCoast Council remains committed to improving waste management services and encouraging sustainable practices within our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.