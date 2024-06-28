Probus Club to feature guest speaker, Jarrod Galvin from Stratford Coal

Gloucester Probus Club's guest speaker for their meeting on Thursday, July 4 will be the community liaison advisor for Stratford Coal, Jarrod Galvin.
Jarrod will speak of his company's plans for the Stratford and Duralie coal mines as the company is preparing to finish mining at Stratford by the end of 2024.
This is in line with approvals to operate and the exhaustion of commercial coal reserves.
The mine team is preparing detailed closure plans. This includes confirming final rehabilitation and closure requirements with government regulators.
When mining stops, employees will continue working at the mine for around four years, closing operations, decommissioning and removing infrastructure, and completing rehabilitation of the site to an approved final landform.
Ongoing monitoring and maintenance of rehabilitated areas will likely continue for another 10 to 15 years.
Mr Galvin will speak at the Probus July meeting tomorrow at 10am at the Uniting Church Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.