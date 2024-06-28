Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Free

Changed traffic conditions: Pacific Highway from Coolonglook to Heatherbrae

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 29 2024 - 11:29am, first published June 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on multiple bridges along the Pacific Highway from Coolongolook to Heatherbrae.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.