Man airlifted to Newcastle following truck accident at Baxters Ridge

A man has been airlifted to Newcastle following a truck accident at Baxters Ridge.
At around 12:30pm, Wednesday June 26, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to a single truck accident at Baxters Ridge, north of Gloucester.
A man, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team for chest injuries before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
In an unrelated incident, aerial surveillance has been used in the search for a missing man.
At around 4:30pm, Wednesday 26 June, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance on a search and rescue at Rookhurst, north of Gloucester for a man in his 70s missing in the area.
The initial search located the man's quadbike, after which a thorough search was conducted, using night vision goggles in the surrounding area, in conjunction with a ground party.
The aircraft was re-tasked later that evening at around 11:00pm to conduct a further search again with no result.
The transfers illustrate the invaluable service the Westpac Rescue Helicopter provides to the Mid-Coast region.
