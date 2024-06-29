Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mayor gives reasons for transitioning out of ageing and disability services

By Claire Pontin
Updated July 2 2024 - 10:37am, first published June 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We recently decided to transition out of ageing and disability services and have agreed to Ability Options and Kirinari Community Services taking on these services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.