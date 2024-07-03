Community Shop donation helping to get Jarrah on his way to Cairns

For Hannah Baker, the chance to cheer on son Jarrah when he competes on hockey's big stage just got a whole lot easier.
Gloucester Community Shop has donated $3000 to help fund an 11-day trip to Cairns where Hannah will accompany Jarrah to the Australian primary schools hockey championships being held from August 15 to 23.
For Hannah, the donation came as a welcome surprise.
"It was a very generous donation."
Hannah says that she was determined that 11-year-old Jarrah would be travelling to the tournament regardless of the donation, but the money has come as a welcome relief.
"I would have got him there, but that donation has helped immensely," she said.
"With the daily bills of general living, it's not going to stretch the budget too much now so it'll make a very big difference."
Along with the costs of flights, accommodation, meals, and car hire for mother and son, the money will also be put towards Jarrah's training and match-day uniforms that are required by all members of the team.
Additionally, there will be fees for the tournament and a training camp.
I was blown away with the amount they gave us because it was way more than we were expecting- Hannah Baker on the Community Shop's donation
Jarrah has been selected as a member of the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) after competing at the state titles as a member of the Hunter team that finished third.
His selection was unsurprising for keen observers following Jarrah's decision to focus on hockey at the expense of football - another sport where he has shown potential.
The decision appears to have paid off for the 11-year-old who will be taking his first flight in August when he heads off for Cairns.
Despite his impending elevation to the national stage, Jarrah seems to be taking it all in his stride.
Asked about how he deals with nerves, he responded with, "I just focus on the game."
"I just like playing with my mates and having fun."
While the donation has helped Hannah and Chad Baker to realise their son, Jarrah's sporting ambitions, they are not the only ones to have benefitted from the Community Shop's generosity of late.
In the month of June alone, Gloucester's Rotary, soccer, rugby league, rugby union, and country music clubs, prostate cancer support group, and primary school have all received donations to assist with their running costs, equipment needs, and projects.
The shop has donated about $50,000 back into the community in just the first half of 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.