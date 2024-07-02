Gloucester Garden Club holds June meeting with guest speaker, Megan Dewsnap

Gloucester Garden Club's June meeting was held Wednesday, June 26 at the Uniting Church Hall with 41 in attendance. It was president Shirley Hazell's first meeting for the coming year, though she is no stranger to the role.
A load of 290 bags of sheep manure - the Rolls Royce of manure - were delivered last weekend to Robyn Henderson's home for pick up.
Last year's supply of over 300 was not quite met but hopefully it will be available again next year.
Guest speaker for the meeting was Megan Dewsnap who lives across the road from the Uniting Church Hall, making a visit after the meeting very easy.
The house itself dates back to 1908, built by the first Town Clerk who was thought to conduct meetings there.
In 2010 Megan and her husband bought the 2.5 acre property which slopes down to half way across the river.
There was a very minimal garden then with a very small strip along the front, several sheds and the remnants of a rose garden.
House renovations were completed over a three year period then after seven years overseas, work on the garden commenced.
The effects of drought, a long tenancy and privet plus camphor laurels along the river, meant much work was needed.
Terracing has been essential on such a steep block but with good design and the help of gravel paths and steps, mainly native plantings, well located raised garden beds of different shapes and sizes with a variety of edging materials, the garden is now coming into its own.
Many thanks to Megan and Tibor for sharing their garden with us and we look forward to watching its development.
A bus trip to Bonny Hills Nursery on the 14th August is getting closer and final numbers will be taken at the next meeting. The cost of $65 will cover a visit to three local gardens and lunch at Bonny Hill Nursery. To secure a place, monies must be paid.
Our next meeting will be back at the Uniting Church Hall on Wednesday, July 24.
Tea and coffee will be available at 9:45am, voting on fruit and flower competitions from 10:00am with the meeting commencing at 10:15am. Guest speaker Diane Norris will be speaking on Native Bees.
All are very welcome to come along.
