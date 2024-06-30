Motor cycle accident near Stroud results in man airlifted to Newcastle

At around 10:00am, Saturday June 29 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to a motorbike accident near Stroud.
The NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and NSW Health doctor from the helicopter's critical care medical team were winched into the isolated location, treating a man in his 40's for shoulder injuries.
The patient was stabilised and winched into the aircraft and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
In an unrelated incident, aerial surveillance has been used in the search for a missing man.
At around 4:30pm, Wednesday 26 June, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance on a search and rescue at Rookhurst, north of Gloucester for a man in his 70s missing in the area.
The initial search located the man's quadbike, after which a thorough search was conducted, using night vision goggles in the surrounding area, in conjunction with a ground party.
The aircraft was re-tasked later that evening at around 11:00pm to conduct a further search again with no result.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded NOT to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
