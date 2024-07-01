Request to reclassify The Lakes Way, The Bucketts Way, Thunderbolts Way

After giving the Minns' government plenty of time to settle in, MidCoast Council has decided the time is ripe to get The Lakes Way reclassified.
Council will call on the state government to take back its responsibility of a section of The Lakes Way, from Failford Road to Rainbow Flat.
Councillors agreed with the Motion of Notice, put forward by deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, during debate at the June monthly ordinary meeting,
Council also will liaise with Port Stephens and Walcha councils to put forward joint submissions for reclassification of The Bucketts Way and Thunderbolts Way, and that the southern section of The Lakes Way also be considered for reclassification.
Cr Tickle described a previous NSW government's decision to hand over one-time state roads and bridges to council as unethical.
He said the transfer had been done without either compensation or recurrent funding for ongoing maintenance.
Approximately 300 kilometres of road and 70 bridges or culverts over many years have been handed over by the state to the three former councils that make up the merged council of MidCoast, Cr Tickle said.
He said The Lakes Way was a strategic link for the Forster area to Manning Base Hospital, and the alternate route, Failford Road, was at times been cut during storm events or floods.
The road carries a large number of vehicles, including heavy vehicles, each day, and ambulance vehicles often travel at speed along that section of the road to transport patients, he said.
"The amount of traffic, particularly during holiday periods when visitors flock to the region, adds to the maintenance burden of this section of road."
Cr Tickle said cost shift, when that asset was handed over to council in the early 1990s, had been a significant financial burden at the expense of maintenance to local roads in the LGA (local government area) and has resulted in what had been less than ideal maintenance of that section of road compared to the state funded section of The Lakes Way it joins.
"This is not the first time or second time, this is many times of trying to give these roads back to the state government," Katheryn Stinson said.
"These are huge cost shifting burdens on us and it is about time the state government takes back this responsibility."
