Gloucester Advocate
Council

Request to reclassify The Lakes Way, The Bucketts Way, Thunderbolts Way

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 2 2024 - 5:30am
After giving the Minns' government plenty of time to settle in, MidCoast Council has decided the time is ripe to get The Lakes Way reclassified.

Jeanene Duncan

