Business awards celebrate great leaders within the MidCoast region

To stay on top of your game and ahead of the pack a businesses need a good team leader.
They are an essential cog in a highly competitive world.
Leaders provide direction and vision, motivate and inspire others, and help create an environment conducive to success by promoting communication and collaboration among team members.
In short, leadership and strong management are essential for any business that wants to achieve its objectives.
Effective leaders ensure they connect their team's daily tasks and the values of individual team members to the overall direction of the organisation.
This can help employees find meaning in their work - which increases engagement, inspires trust, and drives priorities forward.
The 2024 MidCoast Business Awards want to recognise and celebrate these local leaders.
Entries are now open for Outstanding Business Leader via the entry portal at www.midcoastbusinessawards.com.au.
This submission will be the story of not only the leader but also the team they have built and the structure and support to retain and continue to develop their team.
Key points to include:
Writing a submission will give owner/operators an analysis of the business, to see its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to improve.
This process can be a team building exercise to involve the ideas of everyone on the team.
The awards also will induct a new business person to the Hall of Fame.
The award recognises the recipient - either an individual or an organisation - for their outstanding contribution to the community over many years.
"It is a great honour to be the recipient of this award with only one person (or business) chosen each year," business awards co-organiser Jessica Grey said.
"If you know of a person or business who has made a significant contribution to the Mid-Coast region over an extended time and deserves to be celebrated for their achievements please take the time to submit an entry at www.midcoastbusinessawards.com.au so they can be considered."
The entry submission consists of 500-1000 words to tell the story of their journey.
Some points to consider.
Entries close for this year's awards at 5pm, on Sunday, July 14. Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 6 while the gala dinner will be held on Saturday, September 7 at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
