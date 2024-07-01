Councillors unanimously green light ordinary rate increase of 5.2 per cent

MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle has compared the approved 5.2 per cent increase to ordinary rates for the 2024-25 financial year to a weekly cup of coffee.
Cr Tickle made the comparison before a packed gallery of ratepayers and residents during the monthly ordinary meeting on Wednesday, June 26.
Councillors unanimously agreed to the rate increase, which was set by IPART (Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal) earlier this year.
IPART sets a rate peg annually for every NSW council which caps the amount by which councils can increase rates. For 2024-25, the core rate pegs range from 4.5- 5 per cent.
Costs for council to operate has increased, deputy mayor Alan Tickle said.
"The 5.2 per cent was passed by IPART after considering such things as the capacity for people to pay, the cost increase on council and how important it is for councils to remain viable," he said.
"There were speakers at the earlier forum passionately suggesting that we do not pass on the IPART rate peg increase."
Council certainly respects the right of people to speak, he said.
Cr Tickle explained council was no different to many business and residents who have had to absorb cost increases.
He said the increase was passed by IPART after considering people's capacity to pay, the cost increase on council and importantly, the need for councils to remain viable.
Port Macquarie was the only council in NSW which had chosen not to pass on the rate increase, he said.
A sceptic might suggest, as the only council not to raise rates, they got it wrong because, after weighing up the facts, the majority of councils around NSW moved to have a rate increase, Cr Tickle said.
Mayor, Claire Pontin explained the 5.2 per cent increase applied to the total amount of rate money collected by council
"Income will increase by 5.2 per cent, but that does not mean there is a 5.2 per cent impact on all ratepayers because there is a complicating factor there in that the rates for individual ratepayers is based on the unimproved value of the land and that goes up and down all the time," Cr Pontin said.
Without rate rises we close down parks and we close down libraries, and libraries are an integral part of where we live but they are very expensive, David West said.
"Parks and gardens are also an integral part of society in which we inhabit, and unless we maintain them we will create a society which will fail," Cr West said.
As councillors we are elected to make the hard decisions, not the easy decisions, Peter Howard said.
"What is sometimes forgotten in this debate is that not only are we elected councillors we're also ratepayers ourselves," Peter Howard said.
Cr Howard said it would be easy to say 'no we're not going to increase the rates' and then everybody pats you on the back at election time.
"But, you're not doing the right thing by your community in the long term," he said.
"I was elected as a councillor to make the tough decision whether I like the decision or not
"It is the financially right decision to make."
Looking at rates in other councils, Tamworth has raised its rates this year by 36.3 per cent because they haven't raised them in the past, and Kempsey is raising its rates by 47 per cent over three years, Dheera Smith said.
"And, that's because they haven't been doing a rate increase," Cr Smith said.
"It looks like council has a whole lot of money in the bank and why don't we use that," Jeremy Miller said.
"But everything in our bank accounts and savings investments are all earmarked for something," he said.
