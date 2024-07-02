Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Country Music club looking for some 'new blood' moving into the future

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester District Country Music Club may be keeping some musical traditions alive, but they're happy for young people to add some of their own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.