Country Music club looking for some 'new blood' moving into the future

Gloucester District Country Music Club may be keeping some musical traditions alive, but they're happy for young people to add some of their own.
The country music enthusiasts have been playing together and enjoying each other's music for more than 40 years, but now their looking for some new, and hopefully young members to carry the torch of "three chords and the truth".
"It's country music, but they don't have to sing the old fashioned country music, songs about how the dog just died - that sort of a thing," club president and founding member, Gail Ellis says with a chuckle.
"That's something we want to get out there to the kids; that it's not all old stuff and they can come and play their guitars and sing their modern stuff too."
The club meets at the Gloucester Soldiers Club on the first Sunday of each month and begin with a meeting followed by "walk-ups" - an open mic arrangement allowing anyone to get up and perform usually about three songs.
The format has proven to be a hit with musicians from other clubs and areas making their way to Gloucester to perform.
"It's Been really good because we've had other clubs that have been coming along, like Wine Country Music Association and Redback Country Music Club; they come from down around Cessnock and Newcastle way," Gail Ellis said.
The club recently received a generous donation of $2000 from the Gloucester Community Shop towards the purchase of a new sound system for use at their events.
With their old system being just about past its use-by date as well as being heavy and cumbersome, the donation was well timed.
The new system will be especially useful when the biggest event on the local country music calendar rolls around in October; that being the annual Muster - an event that typically draws a crowd of several hundred.
However, before the Muster, the club will be doing a bit of fundraising of its own when they stage a charity fashion parade on August 10.
"We donate back to the community with things like the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, families who might have lost a loved one and are doing it hard, or people who have had cancer; that's where our money goes back to," Gail said.
For more information contact the Gloucester and District Country Music Club facebook page or by calling Gail Ellis on 0427 242 278 or by email: gailellis12@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.