Spreading a little colour across town to celebrate NAIDOC week

If you've noticed local businesses looking a little more colourful this week it's probably due to the Loud and Proud Door and Shopfront competition currently running.
The competition is part of Bucketts Way Neighborhood Group's (BWNG) NAIDOC Week celebrations, inviting local businesses to dress up their shopfront with some NAIDOC themed artistry.
Running for the week from July 7 to 14, the competition is open to all shops or businesses with a door or window facing the street, and will be judged on creative merit and design by members of Gloucester's NAIDOC committee.
The winner will receive a voucher for their team to enjoy at Batter & Dough sourdough bakery and patisserie.
Driving the initiative is BWNG's connections program officer, Amber Galvin, who is looking to get businesses involved in the week-long celebration of Indigenous culture.
"It's just a way to get some of the businesses in the main street involved in NAIDOC," Amber said.
"To decorate the street and make it stand out a bit more for NAIDOC Week."
Amber is hoping the competition will inspire some good-natured rivalry between businesses to try and outdo each other in the decorating stakes, along with getting more people actively participating in the annual celebration.
"It's just a little way of inviting the wider community to be a little more involved as well," she said.
"I think the Aboriginal people around here would be proud to see some businesses more involved."
This year's NAIDOC Week theme is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud.
The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture - with fire a symbol of connection to Country, to each other, and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
With the Gloucester NAIDOC Family Fun Day continuing to generate further levels of attendance and participation, NAIDOC remains an inclusive celebration with an open invitation to the whole community.
Ten years ago it was pretty well mostly Aboriginal whereas now it's a lot bigger and a lot more diverse - everyone comes along which is fantastic.- BWNG connections program officer, Amber Galvin with Kayla Jory
From its beginnings as primarily an Aboriginal-only attended event, it continues to flourish with an increasing number of people from non-Indigenous backgrounds enjoying all that the day offers.
"Ten years ago it was pretty well mostly Aboriginal whereas now it's a lot bigger and a lot more diverse - everyone comes along which is fantastic," Amber said.
Anyone wishing to enter their shop or business into the door and shopfront competition can do so via the BWNG web page: bwng.org.au/connection.
Entry is free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.