Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Spreading a little colour across town to celebrate NAIDOC week

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've noticed local businesses looking a little more colourful this week it's probably due to the Loud and Proud Door and Shopfront competition currently running.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.