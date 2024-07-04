Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Koalas to benefit from community feedback on conservation strategy

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 4 2024 - 7:39pm, first published 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black Summer bushfires in 2019 on the Mid-Coast wreaked havoc on the local koala populations, and there are also ongoing threats, including land clearing, vehicle strike, and disease.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.