Obituary: Dr Gerald McCalden

Given his love of recording history, Gerald was keen to see an archive built in the Gloucester Museum grounds to house and allow access to the numerous records which were held in storage. In 2010, during the presidency of Jill Crowley, Gerald worked on the project with Terry Crowley and Robin Budge. Gerald investigated other archive designs, grants and resources and gained the interest of local clubs and businesses. It was always going to be an expensive project, but as was his custom, Gerald took the long view of the value to the community of The Gloucester Archive and Research Centre.

