Obituary: Dr Gerald McCalden

There is much to record of the life of Gerald McCalden, who died suddenly at the Newcastle Private Hospital on June 8, 2024, just short of his 89th birthday, due on the 25th. With his wife, Patricia, Gerald retired to Gloucester in 1996 - attracted by the green landscape which reminded him of his homeland of Éire, with the advantage of a sunnier climate.
Gerald grew up in a small cottage, the Gate Lodge of the deVesci Estate, in Abbeyleix, his mother being the gate-keeper, and his father a carpenter. He attended the local secondary school - the only one in Ireland which was both co-educational and non-denominational.
However, classes did not extend to preparation for university entrance, and Gerald and a classmate persuaded the headmaster to assist them to study for that qualification.
They sat and passed the examination one year later instead of the usual two. Then, while employed as a teacher, he studied part time at Dublin University (Trinity College) graduating in 1959 with a bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, and a teaching diploma. His view that education should not be specialist is demonstrated by first degrees in Gaelic, geography, and astronomy.
In 1960, Gerald married Maria Catherine Callis of Dublin and they emigrated to Australia in May that year under the assisted passage scheme. Three children were born; Karen in 1960, Fiona in 1961 and David in 1963. Gerald taught high school maths and completed a degree in pure applied maths at New England University.
In 1966, Gerald joined the Hunter Valley Research Foundation's (HVRF) research staff, and undertook investigations into the economic base of rural towns. This resulted in an MA (1st Hons) from New England University. A short time later he was awarded a Mershon Fellowship to Ohio State University in Columbus, USA, where he completed a masters in computer science and a PhD in quantitative geography during a three-year stay.
He also became interested in the uses of small-area census data and the application of computers to regional planning and spatial decision making.
At this stage with six university degrees, including a doctorate, Gerald decided his academic career was complete, but his enquiring mind kept him actively interested in events both around him and abroad.
Gerald returned to Newcastle in 1972 as associate director of research at the HVRF with responsibility for oversight of all on-going research programmes. He continued work on census data use and planning information systems.
He was elected as Foundation President of AURISA (Australasian Urban and Regional Information Systems Association) in 1975 and subsequently, following a merger, Gerald was elected as Life Member and Fellow of the Surveying and Spatial Sciences Institute (SSSI). An award, The Gerald McCalden Award for the Best Innovative Research Paper, was instituted in recognition of his contribution to AURISA.
In Newcastle from 1975-78, Gerald was Director of the Datex Co-operative (a non-profit community research group) and held the position of regional economist with the Geelong Authority from 1978-80.
In private practice from 1980 to 1995, Gerald was a consultant, specialising in demographic analysis, social survey research, and regional economics. During that time, an amicable divorce from Maria was implemented and Gerald married Patricia Brawdley Harrison.
Moving to Gloucester to live in the home he and Patricia had built following their purchase of land on the Glen Road at Craven in 1991, Gerald was delighted to study the landscape from the seat of an ancient tractor, carrying out experiments on the use of slashing to control selected weeds.
He was actively involved in local organisations concerned with protecting the Stroud Gloucester Valley against resource enterprises, and establishing a sustainable future for this and similar rural communities. He joined various Gloucester Shire Council committees, including the Environment and Planning Committee. He was a member at various times of the three community consultative committees, for the Stratford Coal Mine, the AGL coal seam gas project, and the Gloucester (Coal) Exploration Project.
In 2022 Gerald was honoured with life membership of the Gloucester District Historical Society in appreciation for continuous outstanding service to the society. Interested in local history, he had joined in 2006. When Gloucester Coal Co. announced it would be mining the coal seam running under the village of Craven and began buying property, Gerald conducted many interviews with the residents, mostly descendants of the original pioneer families and in 2010 published Craven, a History 1903 - 2009.
In January 2008, he organised an exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery, Remembering Craven in Word and Image, which attracted a large number of entries. The Craven Residents' Re-union filled the Gallery. He then published Remembering Craven, recording the poems and prose items and art works from the Exhibition.
Given his love of recording history, Gerald was keen to see an archive built in the Gloucester Museum grounds to house and allow access to the numerous records which were held in storage. In 2010, during the presidency of Jill Crowley, Gerald worked on the project with Terry Crowley and Robin Budge. Gerald investigated other archive designs, grants and resources and gained the interest of local clubs and businesses. It was always going to be an expensive project, but as was his custom, Gerald took the long view of the value to the community of The Gloucester Archive and Research Centre.
In 2011 he printed a prospectus displaying the plans prepared by architect Andrew Crowley, with the input of other architects providing advice on heritage aspects, for a concept which would merge harmoniously in the local urban landscape. Fund raising continued over several years and with changes of committee, contractions and modifications to the design were introduced. The building was completed in 2017.
In 2017 Gerald and Patricia moved to the outskirts of Gloucester town, regretfully leaving "Clon Garriff" (Gaelic for The Stony Meadow), as Gerald had named their Glen Road property. However, they gained beautiful views of the landscape to the north of Irrawang Road.
The Archive remained a favourite place for Gerald. Keeping in touch with friends made there, he contributed research material to the archive for the rest of his life. His regret was being unable to finish his planned book on the local timber industry.
Gerald had also begun an autobiography, Mo Scéal Féin (My Own Story) which displays his sense of humour and literary skill, but which finishes at the end of Part One. He had planned four. Brave, self-contained and unassuming, Gerald never boasted of his accomplishments. If disappointed, or frustrated, he would turn to the Irish poetry he loved and embark on a new project.
Dr Gerald McCalden has come to the end of his life - a remarkable life. A remarkable man.
Patricia McCalden 1/07/2024
