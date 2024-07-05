Stink for council after a golden turd of a battle

THE battle of the Golden Turd Award, over a code of conduct complaint and questions over the mass exodus of staff, has been settled in the Supreme Court.
And it did not go the council's way.
Instead, Midcoast Council was told the Code of Conduct report it commissioned into Cr Peter Epov was invalid, due to a "reasonable apprehension of bias".
The reviewer's bias centres on a previous investigation, also commissioned by the council against Cr Epov, which did not follow protocol.
The saga started with a question from Cr Epov to the general manager, Adrian Panuccio in January about the Golden Turd Award.
Was the council aware it had recently been awarded, for the second year in a row, the Development and Environmental Professionals' Association (DEPA) Golden Turd Award for 'the worst HR (human resources) in local government', Cr Epov asked.
He also asked Mr Panuccio if DEPA's claims the council had lost 300 members of staff in just 12 months, were correct.
The question was sent on January 25, ahead of a scheduled February 7 meeting, Cr Epov said.
The general manager acknowledged receipt on January 30, so he shared the questions with "interested members of the public", he said.
On February 2 he became aware the issue had been deemed confidential, relegated to the confidential section of council's meeting agenda, Cr Epov said
It is understood the council disputed that timeline, and sought a review to determine if Cr Epov had breached confidentiality.
Cr Epov counter-argued the information was already publicly available, via articles published by DEPA online and distributed to members, subscribers and supporters throughout NSW.
"Further these are circumstances that all residents should be concerned about where their council has a poor reputation on industrial relations," Cr Epov said in a statement.
"Moreover, the overall record of council in industrial relations is a legitimate issue for councillors to debate publicly; after all, we are responsible for all the council's decisions."
He was obligated to question the council on significant issues including a high turnover of staff which reached 430 out of 1000 staff in three years, Cr Epov said.
"The overall replacement cost of just one staff member has been calculated to be more than $20,000 in both direct costs and loss of productivity," he said.
"A staff turnover rate of that degree cannot be explained away as natural attrition or the current employment situation. It needs to be debated."
In a statement on Wednesday, July 3 council said that at the time Cr Epov started the court proceedings, it had not decided whether or not to act on the Code of Conduct report.
"Council had not made any decisions in respect of the reviewer's May report, and undertook not to do so once the proceedings were started," the statement said.
"Although no evidence or submissions were prepared for the purpose of the proceedings, given the early stage at which they were resolved, council agreed to making a concession in the orders that the reviewer's May report was affected by a 'reasonable apprehension of bias', due to a procedural matter, being that the conduct reviewer had determined a separate complaint about Cr Epov previously without notifying Cr Epov."
The council said the figures relied on by DEPA and Cr Epov were incorrect.
"During 2022, a total of 221 staff left council, a number which included "resignations, retirements, terminations, etc", and during 2023 the number was 185."
Cr Epov attracted support from the community who donated to a GoFundMe to help him fight in court.
Cr Epov said he was relieved the matter had been settled.
