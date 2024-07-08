Call for much needed on-call firefighters to join Gloucester Station 303

For anyone looking for an exciting challenge that provides a great benefit to the community, perhaps becoming an on-call firefighter might just be the thing for you.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) are looking for on-call firefighters and Gloucester Station 303 is no exception.
The station currently has three personnel undergoing training, but FRNSW recruitment project officer Monique Shoesmith would like to see more people take up the challenge.
"Gloucester is quite short so we're looking for at least three more at this point in time," she said.
The on-call firefighter role is a paid position with firefighters remunerated for attendance at incidents, training sessions, community safety and education activities.
There is a minimum availability of 24 hours per week that personnel must commit to, and while comprehensive training is provided for all on-call firefighters, to be considered for the role the applicant will need to;
Those accepted into the fold would be responsible for undertaking a wide range of duties, including community fire safety work, attending fires and other emergencies - such as motor vehicle accidents or chemical hazards - plus community education on fire prevention and safety for school children, senior citizens and local businesses.
The adrenaline can start pumping when you're going to a structure fire or something and you know, it's an actual working job, it gets the adrenaline going- FRNSW recruitment project officer, Monique Shoesmith
The role will also entail collaboration with other emergency services, such as NSW Ambulance, NSW Rural Fire Service, and NSW Police.
With all staff for Gloucester station being on-call, it relies on having a full roster of firefighters to be available while others are busy with their primary employment commitments.
Currently that entails staff from other Mid-Coast stations making up for that shortfall.
"Fire and Rescue guarantee our service so when the crew at Gloucester are at primary employment and they can't staff their station, we have to bring in other staff from other stations," Monique said.
"That includes Wingham, Forster, and Taree, and it could include permanent firefighters from Port Macquarie or the Newcastle area."
As with any vocation, firefighters differ in personality and come from a wide variety of backgrounds. As Monique says in good humour, "we're a motley crew."
However, what connects them is a common bond of dedicated service to their community.
"I just love assisting the community during their time in need," she said.
"You always meet people at their low point, but if you can help them out in any way, it's just that little spark in your day that you know that you've helped someone."
For more information or to apply, visit: careers.fire.nsw.gov.au/
Applications close Jul 17, at 11:55pm.
